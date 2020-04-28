Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Concern After Patient Being Treated by Lalu Prasad Yadav's Doctor at RIMS Hospital Tests Positive For Coronavirus

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Bihar, April 28: Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to express concern over his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's health and urged the need for precaution for him. His tweet comes a day after it was reported that the patient being treated by the doctor of RJD chief was tested coronavirus positive. The doctor was immediately sent to quarantine and he further asked all patients under him should be isolated.

According to reports, Lalu Yadav may also undergo the coronavirus test as a precautionary measure. Tejashwi said that his father at the age of 72 is already suffering from multiple life-threatening chronic diseases, and therefore is more vulnerable to coronavirus. Therefore urged the need for extra precaution for his father. Lalu Prasad Yadav Likely to Undergo Coronavirus Test After Patient Treated by RJD Chief's Doctor at RIMS Contract COVID-19.

Check Tejashwi Yadav's tweet:

It’s really worrisome to know about the doctors treating my dad may hv got infected to #COVID. I join 12 crore Biharis to echo their concerns. At 72 with multiple life threatening chronic diseases, He is most vulnerable to #Corona & hence shd be taken care with utmost precaution. https://t.co/1z0tBc6upB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 28, 2020

The RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is in the RIMS hospital Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of fodder scam. He is reportedly suffering from several ailments like diabetes, heart, kidney, BP disorders. Earlier this month, there were reports that the Jharkhand government is contemplating to grant parole to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in view of the coronavirus crisis.