Lalu Prasad Yadav Likely to Undergo Coronavirus Test After Patient Treated by RJD Chief's Doctor at RIMS Contract COVID-19

Ranchi, April 27: A patient admitted in the medicine department of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past three weeks and was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Notably, Rashtriya Janata dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is also being treated by the same unit, and Dr Prasad is his treating physician. According to reports, Yadav will also be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Lalu Prasad Yadav's Parole Under Consideration Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Says Jharkhand Minister.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently admitted in the paying ward. After the patient tested positive for COVID-19, all doctors and other staff members of the hospitals have been asked to give a sample for coronavirus testing. Meanwhile, Dr Prasad and his unit have been sent to quarantine. Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 28,380, Death Toll Stands at 886 After 60 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

And Dr Umesh Prasad is his treating physician.Though,Lalu is admitted in paying ward. Since, the patient was in medicine dept for 3 weeks, all doctors&other staff are giving their samples. Dr Umesh Prasad & his unit will be sent to quarantine: RIMS Administration 2/2 #Jharkhand https://t.co/FBGAKU1GKQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

According to reports, before the case surfaced, the RJD leader has already quarantined himself in the hospital itself. He has not stepped out of his ward for the last one month. At least eight coronavirus positive patients are admitted at the RIMS, and one patient died on April 12. Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined at COVID-19 Hospitals, Home Isolation Only For Contacts of Virus-Hit Patients, Clarifies West Bengal Government.

Recently reports also surfaced that the Jharkhand government is contemplating to grant parole to former Bihar Chief Minister and the RJD chief in view of the coronavirus crisis. Convicted in some cases of the multi-million fodder scam case and undergoing imprisonment in the Birsa Munda Central Jail here, Lalu Prasad was shifted to the RIMS for treatment in August 2018.