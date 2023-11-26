Hyderabad, November 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited a popular restaurant in Hyderabad and also interacted with unemployed youth. Gandhi, who is in Telangana to campaign for November 30 Assembly elections, visited the Bawarchi Restaurant at RTC X Roads in the city. Customers were surprised to see him in their midst and they vied with each other to shake hands with him and take selfies.

Rahul also visited City Central Library to meet unemployed youth preparing for government recruitment exams. The job aspirants explained to him the problems faced by them due to question paper leak in the TSPSC exams. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies in Five Assembly Segments on November 17.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Job Aspirants in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets job aspirants at Ashok Nagar and speaks to them about the problems they have been facing after the Telangana govt cancelled the exam notifications pic.twitter.com/uPqqytXVZo — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

The Congress leader enquired about the recent suicide of a girl student who was preparing for a recruitment exam. Gandhi assured the youth that if voted to power, Congress would provide government jobs to two lakh youth. He said a job calendar with dates of exams, results and job notifications will be released.

