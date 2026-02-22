Hyderabad, February 22: A high-speed Ferrari allegedly driven by a city-based businessman caused a major road accident in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills area on Sunday, leaving several people injured and multiple vehicles damaged.

According to police, the incident occurred in Jubilee Hills when the luxury sports car, reportedly driven by businessman Kranti Reddy, lost control after an alleged brake failure and steering lock. The vehicle veered onto the wrong side of the road and rammed into cars and two-wheelers coming from the opposite direction. Tejas Jet Crash: IAF Aircraft Lost in Accident, Pilot Ejects Safely During Routine Training.

The impact was severe, resulting in extensive damage to several vehicles, including the Ferrari itself. A light mast positioned in the middle of the road was also struck and toppled to one side due to the force of the collision.

Ferrari Goes Out of Control in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, Several Injured

A Speeding Ferrari Car Creates Havoc in Jubilee Hills. The #Ferrari Driver Lost control, Jumps divider and Rammed into 3 Vehicles, coming from the opposite direction, on Road No. 45, #JubileeHills , #Hyderabad . Many people injured in the #CarAccident and three cars 🚗 major… pic.twitter.com/gDMBeNHg8B — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 22, 2026

Police officials said those travelling in the opposite direction sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed that the injured are currently out of danger. Odisha Road Accident: 5 Police Personnel Killed, 3 Critically Injured as Speeding Trailer Rams Bolero in Jharsuguda (Watch Video).

Following the crash, police personnel rushed to the spot, initiated rescue operations, and worked to clear the damaged vehicles from the road. Traffic movement in Jubilee Hills was severely disrupted for several hours, with diversions put in place to ease congestion.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by one of the victims. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and determine liability.

The incident has once again sparked concerns over reckless driving and overspeeding, particularly involving luxury and high-performance cars, amid growing calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws in Hyderabad.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

