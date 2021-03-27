Hyderabad, March 26: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday ruled out imposition of a fresh lockdown in the state despite rise in Covid-19 cases. Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for people to observe Covid safety norms such as wearing of masks and staying away from mass gatherings.

"No hasty decisions on lockdown will be taken. Industries will not be shut down. Even as we are taking all steps for controlling the renewed growth of Covid, we are clear that we will not be imposing lockdown in the state," the Chief Minister informed the Assembly. K Chandrasekhar Rao Announces 30% Fitment for Telangana Govt Employees, Increases Retirement Age to 61.

Referring to the suspension of offline classes in schools from Wednesday onwards, the Chief Minister said it is a precautionary measure taken for safety of children, following the rising number of Covid cases over the last few days.

So far, 10.85 lakh people in Telangana have been vaccinated against Covid and the rest of the population will also be vaccinated in the days ahead, he said. The state reported 518 new positive cases during the last 24-hour, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,05,309. The total number of active cases rose further to 3,995, including 1,767 who are in home/institutional isolation.

