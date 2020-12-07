Kamareddy, December 7: The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kamareddy Telangana, T Lakshminarayana was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday, after the official seized documents from his Hyderabad residence that disclosed his link to illegal assets worth Rs 2.1 Crore. ACB raided his residence in Hyderabad, Kamareddy and Nalgonda. The officials also found 30 unaccounted live rounds and two empty shells of various calibers from his place. India's Bribery Rate Highest in Asia at 39%, Says Corruption Watchdog Transparency International.

Lakshminarayana was found to have accumulated 17 agricultural lands in Janpahad, Ganugabada of Nalonda distroct, Patharajampet of Kamamreddy district, five plots at Machabollarum, Mansoorabad of Ranga Reddy distroct, Gopanpally and Mubharaknagar of Nizamabad distroct, three houses in Trimulgherry, Miryalaguda and Saroornaga. UIDAI ADG Pankaj Goyal Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe in Delhi Office.

The raids were conducted as a part of ongoing investigation on the Kamareddy police inspector, who was charged with taking bribes from a cricket-betting gang. According to the report in Times of India, the inspector had demanded Rs 5 Lakh from an accused B Sudhakar who was in jail for a cricket betting case. The inspector was caught while accepting the bribe of Rs 1.39 Lakh for releasing Sudhakar on bail.

Earlier, the ACB officials had conducted raids in DSP's office in November over the suspicion of his involvement in a bribery case. The offices of two sub-inspector and police constables were also searched. ACB suspects that these police officers had extorted money from cricket bookies through a mediator, identified as M Sujay.

