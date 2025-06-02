Siddipet, June 2: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after his father refused to buy him a BMW car in Telangana's Siddipet district. The incident took place on Friday, May 30, after, instead of buying him the luxury car, the man's parents, agricultural labourers, offered to buy him a Maruti Swift Dzire instead. Upset over the idea of not getting the luxury car, the man attempted suicide the same day. However, he succumbed to his injuries the following night while undergoing treatment.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the deceased, Bomma Johnny, had studied only up to Class 10 and had been unemployed ever since. He had been assisting his parents, who own a small piece of agricultural land, with farming work. Over the past few months, Johnny became increasingly upset and developed an addiction to alcohol, which further affected his mental health. Suicide Attempt Caught on Camera in Telangana: Man in Critical Condition After Jumping in Front of Moving Truck in Medchal, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The police revealed that Johnny had been demanding a BMW car, pressuring his father repeatedly despite their modest financial situation. His father, Kanakaiah, tried to explain that buying such an expensive vehicle was not feasible. The family’s offer to purchase a more affordable Maruti Swift Dzire was met with disappointment and frustration by Johnny. Hyderabad: Woman Techie Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment by Husband.

On the day of the incident, after visiting a car showroom in Siddipet, Johnny’s distress escalated. He reportedly informed his father about his suicide attempt, prompting the family to rush him to a government hospital. He was later transferred to RVM Hospital for specialised treatment, but tragically passed away the next night. Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and are investigating the matter further.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

