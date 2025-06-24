Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): A 39-year-old woman was found dead under Jeedimetla police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The deceased's sister claimed that the victim was brutally killed by her elder daughter and her boyfriend, who hit her with a hammer, over the mother's opposition to their marriage.

Recently, the elder daughter had a relationship with a boy named Shiva, whom she met on Instagram, and had eloped with him, prompting her mother to file a complaint. A case has been registered against them at the Jeedimetla police station.

Also Read | World Wi-Fi Day 2025: India Moves Towards Deeper Nationwide Wi-Fi Coverage, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to the deceased woman's sister, Shobha, "My sister's elder daughter had a relationship with a boy named Shiva, whom she met on Instagram. A few days ago, her daughter eloped with him, and my sister filed a complaint. The police brought them back and handed them over to her. My sister then filed a complaint against the boy, seeking action. However, the police said they were waiting for a court order. Tragically, the daughter and her boyfriend brutally killed my sister by stabbing her with a hammer. It's unclear how the boyfriend was able to come out after the case was filed."

ACP, Balanagar, while talking to the press, informed, "We have registered a murder case based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman's sister. The victim was a 39-year-old woman. We are currently investigating the matter."

Also Read | Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Set To Revise Passenger Fares From July 1, Check Details.

Police are investigating the case and collecting evidence related to the incident. The complaint from the victim's sister has been officially registered, and further legal action is expected as part of the ongoing investigation. Police have assured that all aspects of the incident will be examined thoroughly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)