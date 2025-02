Nagarkurnool, February 26: As sludge started solidifying inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Telangana, part of which collapsed trapping eight persons, rescuers are planning to use sniffer dogs to locate those got trapped, District Collector B Santhosh said on Wednesday. The official further said the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is expected to give their point of view today on the stabilisation of soil and other issues, based on which the action plan would be drafted. Telangana Minister Inspects SLBC Tunnel Collapse Site Amid Ongoing Rescue Operations.

Santhosh also said the teams were able to reach up to the accident spot inside the tunnel using a thermal fishing boat. "Initially there was a hurdle of 40 meters (from the accident spot). The sludge was there. But that has solidified now to the maximum extent. So the team could go up to the accident spot… So we have a sniffer dog. We will take it. So with the dog's help, we will try to locate (the trapped)," the official told PTI. He further said the priority is to locate the individuals. Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Experts From GSI, NGRI Roped In To Assess Situation as Rescue Operation Enters 3rd Day (Watch Video).

Sniffer Dog to Be Used to Locate Trapped

#SLBCTunnelCollapse : Sniffer dogs were pressed into service by the Telangana govt to identify the 8 workers trapped inside the #Srisailam Left Bank Canal (#SLBC) tunnel in #Nagarkurnool The #SnifferDogs entered inside #SLBCTunnel along with #NDRF and #SDRF teams for… pic.twitter.com/vjjOrXmPth — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 25, 2025

The collector said the officials are expecting the conveyor belt to function today and for further excavation some space has to be created at the Tunnel Boring Machine. According to him, the team which reached the exact accident site last night tried to communicate with the trapped persons but there was no response. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are holding discussions with the rescue officials on the plan of action. The persons remain trapped for fifth day as the accident occurred on February 22.