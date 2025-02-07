Hyderabad, February 07: In a first for Telangana, surgeons successfully reconstructed a fully functional penis on a 19-year-old Somalian patient at Medicover Hospitals in Hyderabad. This was the first-ever complete penile reconstruction surgery performed in the state, restoring both urinary and sexual function. The patient had lost his genitalia at age four due to a circumcision-related infection. After years of unsuccessful treatments in multiple countries, he sought help at Medicover, where the groundbreaking surgery was carried out.

According to a report by The Hindu, the patient, who had suffered both physical and emotional distress for years, arrived at Medicover Hospitals a year ago. Doctors discovered that the infection from his childhood circumcision had caused significant damage, leading to the loss of his penis and a blockage in his urinary passage due to stone formation. After a thorough evaluation, the medical team decided to proceed with a multi-stage surgical approach to restore both his urinary and sexual function. Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor for Heart Transplantation, Covers 13 Km in 13 Minutes (Watch Video).

As highlighted in a Times of India report, the complex microvascular surgery was led by Dr AV Ravi Kumar, Senior Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, and Dr Dasari Madhu Vinay Kumar, Consultant Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgeon. The first stage of the procedure involved clearing the urinary blockage and treating the infection. Once the patient was stabilised, the surgeons proceeded with the penile reconstruction, using tissue from his forearm due to its similarity to penile skin. This advanced technique restored the patient’s urinary and erectile function. Hyderabad: 418 Kidney Stones Removed From 60-Year-Old Patient by AINU Doctors (See Pics).

The 10-hour surgery, performed with meticulous care, included reconnecting arteries and veins, as well as reconstructing the urethra from the scrotal region. The procedure also involved placing a penile implant to allow for normal erections. As noted in The Hindu, the patient is now able to urinate normally, and his sexual function is expected to improve gradually.

