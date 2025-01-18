Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) The Hyderabad Metro Rail created a green corridor facilitating the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart, covering a distance of 13 kilometers in 13 minutes across 13 stations here.

The corridor created on January 17 at 9:30 PM, facilitated the transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar's Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission, a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail said.

Also Read | Thane: Bihar Man Dies After Jumping from Railway Overbridge; Told Family He Was Going to Goa for Work.

This effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors, it said.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) remains committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure, the release added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Distribute Over 65 Lakh Property Cards Under SVAMITVA Scheme Today, Will Interact With Beneficiaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)