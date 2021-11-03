Hardoi (UP), Nov 3: Tension prevailed in Bhatoli village of Hardoi after two groups clashed over the installation of idols of Hindu deities.

Trouble began after a group of locals, including the village Pradhan, took out a 'shobha yatra' on Tuesday to reach a temple in the village and install an idol of Goddess Durga. India News | Two Detained After Groups Clash over Pigeon Flying in Delhi

Some other locals took exception to shifting of the idols of Nandi and Shiva from the temple premises to a platform under a banyan tree next to a statue of B.R. Ambedkar. This led to the clash between the two groups.

Police have registered FIRs against the two groups and deployed additional force in the village.

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Ajay Kumar said that an officer is conducting the probe and situation is now under control.

Police said that a group led by gram pradhan Ram Sakhi and his representative Anil Jaiswal was installing idols of Hindu deities, while another group led by Prabhu Dayal was opposing it.

"Prabhu Dayal had an Ambedkar statue in the area of his residence and he presumed that the group led by gram pradhan was trying to remove it," said, SHO, Kasimpur, Indrajeet Chauhan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2021 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).