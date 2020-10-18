Srinagar, Oct 18: An assistant sub-inspector of central reserve police force (CRPF) was injured on Sunday in a grenade attack by militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Police said militants hurled the grenade at the CRPF posse in Tral town. BrahMos, Supersonic Cruise Missile, Successfully Test-Fired From Indian Navy's Stealth Destroyer INS Chennai.

"An assistant sub-inspector of CRPF was injured in the grenade attack. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.

