Mumbai, June 14: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), will implement a water supply cut in certain areas of Thane. This measure is being undertaken due to the limited storage capacity of the Barvi Dam. The affected ward committees include Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majiwada-Manpada, and in some areas, Wagle Estate. The water supply will be interrupted for a duration of 24 hours during this period.

The Thane water cut will be in place from 12 pm on June 15 (Thursday) to 12 pm on June 16 (Friday). According to the statement from the TMC officer, there will be a complete shutdown of water supply for a duration of 24 hours during the mentioned shutdown period. This will affect Diva, Mumbra (except for certain areas in wards no. 26 and 31) within the TMC jurisdiction. The affected areas also include Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No.2 in Wagle Estate, Nehrunagar, and Kolshet down line under the Manpada ward committee. Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply To Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Due to Maintainance Works, Know Affected Areas, Dates and Timings Here.

The TMC has advised citizens to be aware that following the restoration of the water supply, it will be at low pressure for a period of one to two days. In light of this, the civic body has urged residents in the city to store water and utilise it responsibly. Thane Fire: Major Fire in Orion Business Park Behind Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbawdi Junction, Videos Capture Huge Flames in Commercial Complex.

Several city residents have said that frequent water cuts have occurred in the city since March, primarily for maintenance repairs and other technical works. Meanwhile, as a ray of hope, the southwest monsoon entered Maharashtra on Sunday, a day after its normal onset date of June 10. Gusty winds, overcast weather and light showers were also felt in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas on Sunday evening. With the arrival of Monsoon 2023, the water levels in the dams and lakes supplying water to the city are expected to increase.

