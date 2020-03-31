The Interview with Marvin Matyka in New York! (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Many of you might not have heard the name Marvin Matyka before, but for sure you’ve come across his work. Wanting to introduce you to this successful producer, editor, soundtrack creator and music editor and getting you to know him a bit better, we met Marvin in New York and had a talk about his life, his art and his aspirations with him.

Marvin it’s very nice meeting you here. Thinking of you’re latest success we feel kind of lucky that you found time for us. How’s life for you at the Moment?

Nice having you guys and honestly it’s still kind of easy to get hold of me. It’s important for me to maintain a certain normality, that’s one of the reasons I love New York. In New York it’s easy keeping a normal way of life, even if you are successful in some sector. The hype around known people or celebrities ain’t as elsewhere. I enjoy that a lot.

Are you trying to tell us that you’re not into fame?

Well, I wouldn’t go as far. Of course being successful is great. It’s a huge door opener, it brings up a lot of really great opportunities and you get the chance to work for and with really great artists. I mean yes I dreamt of working for big productions like Riverdale, Let it Snow, Five Feet Apart, Game of Thrones or Birds of Prey:The Emancipation of One Harley Quinn one day, but I never fully imagined I’d get there so soon. But still I’m happy that there’s not that huge of a fuss about me as a person. I enjoy that I can still roam around freely and do my groceries by myself.

True that, you completed your studies from University of Hamburg just 4 years ago and already have worked for some really big productions. Did your success begin right after graduation?

Not immediately, no. I first interned as a clerk in an industrial management company. During that time I had the opportunity to learn even more about the business and meet a lot of creative people and well-known artists. The internship really gave me great insights and broadened my network.

Looking at your career it really kicked of 2017. The peculiar thing being that it did with you being a producer as well as a soundtrack editor and an assistant editor. You seem to be quite versatile.

:) Yes, I don’t like confiding myself to only one thing. I love each and every aspect of my work and find myself creating different sorts of art. I remember how awesome it felt being able to be the producer on the music video of Only You by Selena Gomez and at the same time working on the soundtrack for some episodes of 13 Reasons Why. I love being able to express myself in different fields, as I feel that my creativity and energy just won’t and shouldn’t stick to only one thing. The videos will be published on my YouTube channel BrandsEditVEVO in cooperation with Netflix, Universal Music Studio and Sony Music Entertainment.

So what can we expect from you and your creative energy in the future?

You know what they say about expectations: Alway expect the unexpected or you’ll be disappointed. I’m working on some very interesting projects at the moment and I’m sure you’ll hear of them. When you do so, let me know what you think.