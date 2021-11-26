Pune, November 26: In an incident of online fraud, a man from Pune was duped of Rs 4.19 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of a job in the United Kingdom. The 46-year-old victim is a resident of the Wanwadi area of Pune. A complaint has been lodged against the accused. The complainant received a mail from a fraudster in February regarding a post of a manager at a hotel in the UK. Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim responded to the email. He also called on the phone number mentioned in it. The fraudster assured him of a job at the hotel in the UK. The fraudsters also asked him to transfer money to several bank accounts for various reasons. In total, the complainant transferred Rs 4.19 lakh in multiple transactions.

The victim reportedly transferred the amount in multiple transactions between February and June this year. However, he did not get any job at the hotel. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim approached the police. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad; Case Registered.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR against unidentified people under sections s 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act were also added in the FIR. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

