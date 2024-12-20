In a tragic hit-and-run incident in Panjagutta, a speeding private travel bus mowed down two B Tech students on a scooty, killing one and seriously injuring the other on Friday, December 20. The deceased, identified as 20-year-old Lokesh, died on the spot, while his friend was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The bus driver fled the scene, prompting police to launch an investigation to trace the vehicle. Visuals from the accident site circulating on social media show the grim aftermath, sparking outrage. Hyderabad Hit-and-Run: Man Crossing Road While on Call Dies After Speeding Car Hits Him on Medchal-Pocharam IT Corridor, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

BTech Student Killed by Speeding Bus in Hyderabad (Viewer Discretion Required)

