TRAI Quashes Reports of 11-Digit Numbering Scheme for Mobile Phones, Says Media Misinterpreted Its Recommendations

Telecom | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 31: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sunday issued a clarification regarding recommending on 'ensuring adequate numbering resource for fixed line and mobile services'. The TRAI made it clear that it has not recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile phones.

Issuing the pres release on Sunday, TRAI said, "The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released its recommendations on ‘Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services’ on 29th May 2020. A press release was also issued on the same day." The press release was issued after reports arrived that telecom regulator had suggested to expand the current 10-digit numbering scheme to 11. BSNL Prepaid SIMs Will Continue Without Recharge Till April 20, Rs 10 Incentive Given for Outgoing Calls, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Adding more, the TRAI stated, "In this regard, it is observed that some media houses have reported that TRAI has recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services. It is a complete misinterpretation of the aforesaid recommendations. TRAI has not recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile phones."

On the issue of prefixing 0 while making a call from a fixed line number to mobile number, the telecom regulator said, "The introduction of a dialing prefix for a particular type of call is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number. This change in dialing pattern will generate 2,544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements."