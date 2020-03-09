Try 'New India': Here's What Happened When PM Modi Was Asked About His Twitter Password

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 9: Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave access to his social media accounts -- be it Instagram, YouTube or Facebook to seven selected women on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Sunday, some of the most interesting conversation that took place was on Twitter.

For instance, securities lawyer Sandeep Parekh asked for a followback from the Prime Minister's handle, while bomb blast survivor Malvika Iyer was handling Modi's account. Parekh posted: "Congrats Malvika. Ab follow back dena" with emojis of face with tears of joy. But her answer was anything but what he expected it to be. She replied through PM Modi's Twitter account saying, "The Prime Minister of India is now following you on Twitter. - @malvikaiyer". He replied: "Fell off chair". Women's Day 2020: Meet And Know Names of Women Who Took Over PM Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle, Facebook Account to Share Their Inspiring Stories.

Another interesting incident took place when Twitter user Dhruv Singh sought to know Modi's Twitter password. He asked: "Please password bata dijiye (Please tell me the password)". Sneha Mohandoss, the food samaritan, who was running the account, replied in jest: "New India...try logging in :) @snehamohandoss".

Consultant Anupam Kumar advised Kalpana Ramesh not to miss the Women's World Cup final, while she was handling PM Modi's account. He suggested: "You are doing amazing work. Our Best wishes to you and your Team. Keep Inspiring and Stay Blessed & don't forget to watch Women's World Cup Final. Regards."

Ramesh said she would be happy to but this one is not a "normal Sunday". "Much as I would love to, the first half of the day has been spent managing this Twitter handle. So, this has not quite been a normal Sunday. A busy and satisfying one! - @kalpana_designs #SheInspiresUs, " seh tweeted.

At the beginning of this week, he had created a flutter by tweeting that he was mulling giving up his social media accounts, before clarifying later that he would be giving up his social media accounts to women on International Women's Day.