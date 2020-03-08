Women's Day 2020: Meet And Know Names of Women Who Took Over PM Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle, Facebook Account to Share Their Inspiring Stories

Arifa sharing her story through PM Modi's Twitter handle (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 8: As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven women achievers have taken over his accounts on Twitter and Facebook today to share their story on the occasion of International Women's Day. Chennai-based Sneha Mohadoss and Arifa from Srinagar are among seven women who used PM Narendra Modi's Twitter handle and Facebook account to inspire people on International Women's Day with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs. Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020: From Mann Kaur to Arfa Jan And Bina Devi, Full List of Females Who Received The Honour on International Women's Day.

Sneha Mohadoss, who founded non-profit "Foodbank India" was the first one to share her story through PM Modi's social media accounts. "You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am Sneha Mohandoss Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India," Mohadoss tweeted along with a video introducing herself with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs. Happy International Women's Day 2020 Messages For Your BFFs: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Instagram Quotes and SMS to Send Women's Day Wishes.

Sneha Mohadoss's Message From PM Modi's Twitter Handle:

You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

"I'm using the PM's handle to spread awareness on the need to remove hunger. Will you and others help me?" she said in another tweet. Dr Malvika Iyer, who identifies herself as a disability activist on Twitter, then took over PM Modi's social media accounts and explained how she survived a bomb blast at the age of 13 and completed her PhD. "We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most," she wrote.

Dr Malvika Iyer Shares Her Story on PM Modi's Facebook Account:

Arifa's story was next on PM Modi's social media accounts. "I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft," read a tweet by Arifa along with a video of her. "When tradition meets modernity, wonders can happen," she added. Kalpana Ramesh was the next woman to share her story from PM Modi's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

"Be a warrior but of a different kind! Be a water warrior. Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children," read a tweet by Kalpana who also explained how she built a house where "every drop of rainwater is saved". "Water is a valuable inheritance we got. Lets not deprive our next generations. Contribute by using water responsibly, harvesting rainwater, saving lakes, recycling used water and creating awareness," she said in another tweet.

Arifa And Kalpana Ramesh's Stories:

I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft. I am Arifa from Kashmir and here is my life journey. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/hT7p7p5mhg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Vijaya Pawar from Maharashtra was the fifth woman who shared her story on PM Modi's social media accounts on International Women's Day. "You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the last 2 decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women," Vijaya Pawar introduced herself.

Vijaya Pawar's Journey:

You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the last 2 decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women- Vijaya Pawar pic.twitter.com/A3X47245E3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Two more women would be tweeting their stories of struggle, survival through the day on PM Modi's handle. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.