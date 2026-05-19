The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a former beauty pageant contestant, actor, and digital creator, has triggered an investigation into allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence. Originally from Noida, Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after her marriage. The incident has drawn widespread attention due to the high-profile nature of her in-laws and emotional public reactions from members of the entertainment industry who previously worked with her. Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Noida Woman’s Final Moments Before Her Death (Watch Video).

Circumstances Surrounding Twisha Sharma's Demise

According to local police reports, Sharma was discovered hanging at her residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal. She had married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based lawyer, in December 2025, after meeting him on a dating application. Sharma’s family has rejected claims of suicide, formally accusing her husband and her mother-in-law, a retired district judge, of persistent physical abuse, mental torture, and demands for dowry.

According to her family, Sharma had contacted her mother shortly before her death, expressing severe distress and asking to return home to Noida before the call was abruptly disconnected. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed by the local police to probe the case. While a local court granted anticipatory bail to Sharma’s mother-in-law, bail was denied to her husband, who is currently reported as absconding. Investigators have also initiated procedures to suspend his passport to prevent him from leaving the country.

Twisha Sharmas Former Co-Star Dheekshithh Shetty and Director Abhilash Reddy Express Shock

Following the news of her passing, figures from the film industry have expressed profound shock. Before transitioning into a corporate career in Delhi, Sharma had participated in modelling and worked briefly in cinema, notably appearing in the 2021 Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu. Her co-star from the film, Dheekshith Shetty, expressed deep sadness upon learning about the tragedy.

Dheekshithh Shetty Expresses Grief Over Twisha Sharmas Passing on Social Media

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shetty told Hindustan Times that during their time working together, Sharma had mentioned feeling that acting might not be her ultimate career path, expressing a strong desire to pursue higher studies instead. He remembered her as a dedicated individual and stated how shocking it was to hear that she had allegedly taken her own life.

He said, "I didn’t even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her masters degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army and she realised it wasn’t her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family." Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Rejects Husband’s Bail Plea Amid Fresh Allegations.

The director of the film, Abhilash Reddy, similarly expressed grief over her untimely demise. Reflecting on their professional collaboration, Reddy described Sharma as an aspiring individual who was focused on her goals. The sudden and tragic end to her life has left her former colleagues in disbelief as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hindustan Times, Instagram account of Dheekshithh Shetty). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).