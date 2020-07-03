Mumbai, July 3: In a major development, the ride-hailing firm Uber has shut its Mumbai office as a part of a global move to consolidate operations. However, Uber will continue to operate in the city and its services won't be impacted. Also, its Mumbai employees will continue to work from home until December, Live Mint reported. Uber India Lays Off Around 600 Full Time Employees Due to Impact of Coronavirus Crisis.

When media contacted the ride-hailing firm, it declined to comment by saying that "Uber continues to provide a high level of service to all its riders in Mumbai." Uber's Mumbai office is located in Kurla region in the city, while its India headquarters is located in Gurugram. Uber Launches Hourly Rentals; Allows Customers to Book Their Ride for Multiple Hours With Flexible & Affordable Packages.

In May, Uber laid off 600 employees in India in a cost-cutting move amid the COVID-19 crisis. "The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India SA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full-time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted," Uber had said.

