Jaipur, November 17: The recent blast on the Udaipur railway bridge was a conspiracy by some local residents to protest the lesser compensation for land acquisition for the railway track, Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad said on Thursday.

According to ATS officials, four people, including a minor, have been detained. This also includes the seller of explosives. More information will come out after questioning, officials said. Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Line Blast Case: Superpower 90 Explosive Was Used To Carry Out Explosion, Says NIA.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Director General of Police, ATS-SOG, Ashok Rathore said Dhulchand Meena, 32, Prakash Meena, 18, and a 17-year-old boy have been taken into custody. All three are residents of Eklingpura in Jawar Mines, Udaipur. Ankush Suwalka, who sold explosives to them, has also been detained. Udaipur Blast: Explosion on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track, Train Services Suspended (Watch Video).

In the interrogation so far, the accused have said that their aim was not to cause loss of life, he added. ADG Rathore said that the explosives were planted by the accused after the train left, making it clear that there was no intention to harm people. After planting the explosives, all three left.

The explosives for the blast were taken from Suwalka in Dholki Pati area and the conspiracy was hatched only to attract the attention of the government system, he added. However, the accused said that they have no connection with this incident.

