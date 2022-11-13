New Delhi, November 13: An explosion took place on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track on Sunday. Following the incident, train services on the route have been suspended temporarily. Teams of Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are on the spot to probe the matter. NIA at Udaipur Blast Site, Culprits Will Be Severely Punished: Railway Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "There was an explosion on a track about 35 km away from Udaipur. Teams of ATS, NIA and RPF are on site. The investigation is underway. The accused will be severely punished. The team to restore the bridge is already on the site." Unidentified People Attempted to Blast Bridge on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Line.

Big Conspiracy! Unidentified miscreants attempt to blast a bridge on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway line, which was recently inaugurated by PM Modi pic.twitter.com/G3HEi8cs0R — OTV (@otvnews) November 13, 2022

"As soon as the preliminary investigation is done, within 3-4 hours, the tracks will be restored and trains will start running again. We have deployed the best possible teams to investigate this," he added. Further details awaited.

