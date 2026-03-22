Bhopal, March 22: A teacher at the Maharshi Sandipani National Institute of Vedic Studies in Ujjain has been accused of physically assaulting a student, after a video of the incident surfaced online on Saturday, March 21. The video footage shows the teacher allegedly beating the student with a stick inside a hostel room, prompting concerns over student safety and disciplinary practices at the residential institute.

According to reports, the student was allegedly punished for sleeping on another student’s bed. The video, recorded by someone present in the room, shows the teacher continuing the assault despite the student crying out in pain. Nagpur Horror: Teacher Beats Class 5 Girl at ZP School for Incorrect Math Answer, Probe Launched.

Vedic Institute Teacher Caught on Camera Assaulting Student in Ujjain

Was it just a bed that was changed… or has humanity changed too? 🤷 In Ujjain, at Maharshi Sandipani Vedvidya Sansthan, a student was brutally beaten just for sleeping on another student’s bed. pic.twitter.com/SLgyZwOj05 — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) March 22, 2026

The accused has been identified as Dattdas Shevde, who is posted in the Samaveda Ranayaniya branch of the institute and also serves as a hostel warden. The video, reportedly shot within the institute premises on Chintaman Ganesh Temple Road, shows Shevde questioning the student while repeatedly striking him with a stick. The visuals have circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

Despite the video gaining traction online, there has been no official statement from the institute at the time of reporting. Attempts to contact the administration were unsuccessful, reportedly due to a holiday. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any internal inquiry or disciplinary action has been initiated. Kanpur Horror: Firstcry Intellitots Preschool Teacher Brutally Assaults Toddler in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered After Video Surfaces.

The institute is a centrally run residential institution that provides Vedic education to students from across India. Students live on campus and follow a structured daily routine, which includes waking up during Brahma Muhurta and performing Sandhyavandan. Wardens and teachers are responsible for maintaining discipline within the campus, including hostel supervision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar English ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).