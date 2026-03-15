Mumbai, March 15: A 10-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district sustained severe hand injuries after being allegedly assaulted by her teacher for failing to solve a mathematics problem correctly. The incident, which took place on March 10, at the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Deoli Kalan, has triggered a police investigation and a departmental inquiry. The victim, a fifth-grade student, returned home with visible bruising and trauma, eventually revealing to her parents that her teacher had physically attacked her during class after she provided a wrong answer.

The case took a more serious turn when the teacher reportedly attempted to suppress the incident by intimidating the victim’s family. According to the parents, the teacher summoned them to the school not to apologize, but to issue a warning. The teacher allegedly threatened to expel the young girl and ensure her academic future was ruined if the family reported the assault to the authorities. Fearing the loss of their child's education, the parents initially hesitated to seek legal recourse until the severity of the girl’s hand injuries became apparent. Nagpur Shocker: Jealous of Friend’s Better Lifestyle, 19-Year-Old Mixes Poison in Cold Drink and Kills Him; Arrested After Confession (Watch Video).

Teacher Beats Class 5 Girl at ZP School for Incorrect Math Answer

The matter came to light only after the Child Helpline team received an anonymous tip regarding the student’s condition. Representatives from the helpline visited the girl’s home in Deoli Kalan and conducted a formal inquiry into the visible marks on her left hand.

Upon confirming the details of the assault and the subsequent threats made by the faculty member, the team escorted the family to the local police station. It was only after this direct intervention that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the teacher under the relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code. Nagpur Shocker: Man Abducts Three-Year-Old Son From Estranged Wife's Custody in Broad Daylight in Tulsinagar.

The 10-year-old was taken to a local medical facility where doctors confirmed she had sustained blunt force trauma to her left hand. While the injuries are not permanent, the child is reportedly suffering from significant psychological distress and a fear of returning to the classroom.

The school administration has remained largely silent on the issue, though the Zilla Parishad education department has confirmed that the accused teacher has been placed under temporary suspension pending a full administrative probe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).