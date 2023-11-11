Dehradun, November 11: Uttarakhand may soon implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In the next few days, the draft committee may submit the UCC draft to the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and then it will be quickly passed by the cabinet. After the UCC draft is passed by the cabinet, it will be placed in the assembly. The Uttarakhand government is planning to hold a special session of the assembly after Diwali to table the Uniform Civil Code draft, reports said.

The UCC, a long-debated legal reform aimed at providing a unified set of personal laws, has been a consistent focus for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission of India Receives Around 80 Lakh Responses, No Further Extension on Public Views on UCC.

According to a report in NDTV, the draft has placed emphasis on gender equality and equal rights for daughters in ancestral properties. It does not, however, suggest raising the marriageable age of women to 21. The committee’s recommendation says the marriageable age for women should be retained as 18. Indian Muslim Women on UCC: Female Muslims Support Common Laws on Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance Amid Debate on Uniform Civil Code in India, Finds Survey.

Registration of live-in relationships will be mandatory, according to the report. The practice of polygamy will be completely banned. It may be noted that a committee was formed on May 27, 2022 to implement the UCC. The tenure of the committee was extended several times.

The five-member committee, led by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is expected to hand over its report to the government soon.

The expert committee completed the work on the draft by June 20. After that, some more points were studied. A special session of the assembly will be called within 10 to 12 days after Diwali.

