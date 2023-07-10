Mumbai, July 10: According to a study on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) conducted by News18, at least 67.2% of Muslim women support the application of common law to all Indians in cases including marriage, divorce, and adoption. More than 8,035 Muslim women from 25 states and union territories took part in the study.

The participants ranged in age from 18 to 65 plus and came from various communities, geographies, educational backgrounds, and marital situations. PM Modi on Uniform Civil Code Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bats for UCC, Says 'How Can a Country Run on Two Laws'.

With the adoption of UCC, all Indian citizens would be subject to the same legislation, regardless of their faith. The legislation will address a variety of private issues, including inheritance, adoption, and marriage.

What Did the Survey Reveal?

A total of 67.2 per cent of the women who participated in the study said they supported the common laws for all Indians, 25.4 per cent said they did not, and 7.4 per cent said they couldn't tell or didn't know. Notably, Muslim organisations in India aggressively rejected the UCC throughout the negotiations, claiming that it would have an impact on all religions.

In terms of educational background, 2,076 women with graduate degrees, or 68.4%, indicated they favour UCC, while 27% disagreed. In contrast, 69.4% of women between the ages of 18 and 44 who responded stated they supported UCC, while only 24.2% said they opposed the common law.

Uniform Civil Code

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Madhya Pradesh, the idea of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which has been under consideration for the previous four years, has again gained attention. According to the Prime Minister, the Constitution already includes the Uniform Civil Code, thus the nation cannot function under two sets of laws. Uniform Civil Code: Parliament Standing Committee's Meeting to Discuss UCC on July 3.

A plan to create and execute personal laws that will be equally applicable to all people, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, or religion, is known as the Uniform Civil Code.

