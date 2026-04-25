New Delhi, April 25: While reiterating the need for trained personnel, standardised protocols, and technology-driven access to emergency care across the country, the Supreme Court has directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to initiate a time-bound exercise to implement minimum standards for Intensive Care Units (ICUs). In its order, a Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan recorded that a consensus-based “foundational document” laying down guidelines for the organisation and delivery of intensive care services has been prepared and shared with all states and UTs.

“We are pleased to record that the exercise, as envisaged in the present proceeding, has reached an important stage,” the apex court observed, adding that the guidelines are “practical, implementable, and necessary as a minimum standard for an Intensive Care Unit”. ‘Be Happy, No Alimony Asked’: Supreme Court Grants Divorce, Orders Man To Pay INR 50 Lakh Despite Wife Not Seeking It.

During the hearing, several leading medical experts from premier institutions, including AIIMS, Tata Memorial Centre, Medanta, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, assisted the top court and suggested measures for improving ICU infrastructure and delivery systems.

Taking note of the suggestions, the Justice Amanullah-led Bench said they were “highly practical and deserving of due consideration”, particularly those relating to prescribing timelines, training specialised personnel, and formulating standard operating procedures in the form of checklists. Highlighting the importance of technological intervention, the Supreme Court stressed the need for a real-time hospital access system. “Most importantly, a GPS-based hospital locator should be created so that, in times of need, the public may identify the nearest medical facility and the services available there, depending upon the nature of the case and the condition of the patient concerned,” it said. Supreme Court Quashes Over 80 Cases To End ‘Matrimonial Battle of Mahabharata’ Between Couple, Orders Husband To Pay INR 5 Crore Alimony.

As an immediate step, the apex court directed that Additional Chief Secretaries or Secretaries heading Health Departments in all states and UTs convene meetings within a week to prepare a “realistic and practical” action plan for implementing the ICU guidelines.

“The challenge, according to the Court, lies in determining what ought to be treated as absolutely essential and mandatory,” the Justice Amanullah-led Bench observed, directing authorities to identify and prioritise five basic requirements relating to manpower and equipment/logistics at the initial stage.

It further mandated that the exercise should include the formulation of a clear implementation methodology and a mechanism for compliance and monitoring. Reports prepared at the state/UT level are to be forwarded to the Union Health Ministry, which will subsequently coordinate a joint meeting of all stakeholders to evolve a common national blueprint.

“The entire exercise… shall be completed within a period of three weeks from today,” the apex court ordered, listing the matter for further hearing on May 18.

In a significant observation, the apex court underscored the importance of nursing staff in ICU care, stating that they remain with patients “round the clock”. Calling the suggestion “not only pragmatic but also imperative”, the Supreme Court impleaded the Indian Nursing Council and the Para Medical Council of India as parties to the proceedings.

It directed the newly added bodies to place on record a plan detailing how training, courses and curricula would be augmented to ensure that healthcare professionals are equipped to manage ICU situations effectively.

To facilitate implementation, the apex court asked the Union Health Ministry to formally issue the guidelines as an advisory to all states and UTs and upload them, along with subsequent reports, on its official website.

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