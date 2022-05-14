Kushinagar/Lucknow, May 14: As it is going to be the first time in history when a Prime Minister will be visiting Kushinagar to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to make it a special event. The CM himself reached Kushinagar on Saturday to take stock of preparations and security arrangements at the venue.

While going through every detail of the event thoroughly, the CM laid out important guidelines and instructed the officials to be on their toes all the time to make the event a success. He also held a meeting with the officials of the administration and police at the Kushinagar International Airport complex and discussed the preparations and security arrangements and gave necessary instructions. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Warns That ‘No Religious Events To Take Place on Roads’.

He closely examined the main Mahaparinirvana temple, where the event is scheduled to be held, and the helipad for the PM's chopper. While taking stock of the preparations, CM Yogi offered prayers in front of the statue of Lord Buddha in the Mahaparinirvana temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kushinagar on the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha on May 16. He will arrive at the Kushinagar International Airport at around 9:30 AM. It is to be known that the preacher of truth, non-violence, love and humanity attained Nirvana in Kushinagar. PM will also visit Lumbini in Nepal, where Lord Buddha was born. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders To Provide Reliable Internet Connectivity in Villages.

PM Modi to offer prayers at Mahaparinirvana temple

PM Modi, on Monday, will offer a Chevre (Chadar) and prayers to the laying statue of Lord Buddha at the Mahaparinirvana temple. A delegation of Buddhist monks, including the President of the Bhikshu Sangh AB Dnyaneshwar, will also be present in the temple during the offering of the 'Chevre'. The Prime Minister will also be spending some time in meditation at the Mahaparinirvana temple. During this, he will also donate 'Chevre' and ‘Sangdaan’ to Buddhist monks of various monasteries.

PM Modi to visit Mahaparinirvana site for the second time in seven months

The PM will be visiting the Mahaparinirvana temple of Lord Buddha for the second time within seven months. Earlier, he had come here on October 20 to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. The same day, he offered prayers at the Mahaparinirvana temple and offered a 'Chevre' to the statue of Tathagata.

Saturday's inauguration-foundation ceremony postponed due to state mourning

The inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony at Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Park in Gorakhpur, scheduled for 4 PM on Saturday, has been postponed. Due to the declaration of state mourning by the Government of India on the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, the ceremony will now take place on Sunday from 10:30 AM. During the ceremony, CM Yogi will inaugurate 40 projects worth Rs 33.16 crore and lay the foundation stone for 21 projects worth Rs 111.33 crore.