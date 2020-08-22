New Delhi, August 22: The state of Uttar Pradesh was put on high security alert after the arrest of an alleged Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist in Delhi. UP Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi directed all district superintendents of police to remain vigilant. A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was sent to the national capital. ISIS Operative Arrested In Delhi After Exchange of Fire, IEDs Seized, Says Police.

The reason behind the sounding of high alert in UP, said officials, was that the alleged ISIS operative nabbed in Delhi belonged to the state. The Delhi Police personnel claimed that he was a resident of Balrampur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh. His name was disclosed as Abdul Yusuf Khan.

During the course of interrogation, the investigators will attempt to ascertain whether he has any accomplices in UP, Delhi or other parts of the nation. A cache of arms, including IEDs and pressure cooker was seized from his hideout by the police.

Update by ANI

The arrested ISIS operative was also in communication with Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) operatives on cyberspace: Sources https://t.co/9As6QU90oY — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

"Arrested man is a high-level ISIS operative in early thirties. 30 bore pistol, 4 live cartridges recovered from his possession. He is claiming multiple identities and addresses; will be booked under Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act & Explosives Act, among others," said a statement issued by the Delhi Police.

The National Security Guards were deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area, from where the "ISIS operative" was arrested in a post-midnight operation by the Delhi Police.

The arrest came three days after a 28-year-old doctor in Bengaluru was held for alleged links with ISIS. The officials claimed that the medical practitioner, identified as Abdur Rahman, was in touch with terror handlers affiliated to the group through social media messaging applications.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).