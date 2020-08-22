New Delhi, August 22: An alleged operative of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group was nabbed in Delhi following an exchange of fire in the wee hours of Saturday. The accused, identified as Abu Yousuf, was arrested following the firing that broke out at Dhaula Kuan area after midnight. Bengaluru Doctor Arrested by NIA For Allegedly Helping ISIS Terrorists, Booked Under UAPA.

After arresting him, the police personnel brought him to the Special Cell Office in Lodhi Colony. Yousuf is expected to be presented before the court today to seek his police remand.

"One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell.

Update by ANI

Delhi: One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by Delhi Police Special Cell earlier today, after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan; visuals from the incident site. pic.twitter.com/gGjsptIs5s — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

The arrest of the alleged ISIS member comes days after a 28-year-old doctor was held in Bengaluru for his "links" with the transnational extremist group. The medical practitioner, identified as Abdur Rahman, was charged with communicating with terror handlers using social media messaging applications.

In March this year, the Delhi Police had arrested a couple who were allegedly indoctrinated with the ISIS ideology and were allegedly in touch with terror handlers based out of the borders. Following their arrest, the police found they were linked with other alleged terrorists, including a man lodged in the Tihar Jail.

