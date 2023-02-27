Agartala, February 27: A 49-year-old man escaped after chopping off his mother’s hand in Pauamura area of Grajee in Tripura’s Gomati district. The accused did the crime under the influence of alcohol after a minor quarrel. The victim Namita Ghosh (75) has been admitted to the hospital. Because of extreme bleeding, she is in critical condition.

TOI reported that the incident took place on Saturday night, however the neighbours initially ignored the on a the chaos as a regular affair. But late in the night people heard loud screams of the elderly woman. A neighbour of the Ghosh family found her lying on the floor bleeding profusely with the lower part of her right-hand severed from her body.

The victim became serious due to serious blood loss and is undergoing treatment. The accused, Bimal, was beaten up seriously before he could escape from the spot. Police have not traced Bimal yet.

Police has continued the raid to arrest the accused, however he’s yet to be traced. Police stated that Bimal Ghosh is an addict and used to quarrel regularly with his mom for money.

Even on Saturday night time he was drunk and was quarreling with his mom over cash. When she refused to offer the cash, he got offended and attacked her with a pointy weapon. The weapon was seized from the spot.

