Lucknow, November 23: In a horrifying incident, a minor rape survivor set herself on fire after being harassed and pressurised by her rapists either to marry one of them or to withdraw the case. The two accused, who were out on bail, threatened the victim that they will do something to her after which she will not be able to marry anyone. UP Horror: 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Succumbs To Burn Injuries in Etawah; Two Arrested.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the incident took place in Farrukhabad on November 7 and the victim suffered nearly 70% burn injuries. The victim was first rushed to the district hospital and later moved to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Meanwhile, both the accused, who are brothers, were booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested. Haryana Shocker: Woman, In Park to Calm Herself After Fight with Husband, Raped and Killed by Stranger in Faridabad.

As per the reports, the rape took place on January 8, 2021, when the victim was approached by the two accused when she was out in the fields. Reportedly, the accused sexually assaulted her and left her there in an unconscious state. The harassment started when the accused duo got bail in August this year. A few weeks ago both of them intercepted her and threatened dire consequences if she does not withdraw the case. The accused also forced her to marry one of them. Fed up with constant harassment, the victim took the extreme step on November 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).