Haryana, November 22: A sexual assault incident has rocked Faridabad wherein, a woman, who had gone to a park after fighting with her husband to calm herself down, was raped and killed by a stranger on November 8. The accused was found after two weeks after the crime. He has been arrested and charged with rape and murder, according to a report published in the Times of India. Kerala Shocker: 19-Year-Old Model Gang-Raped Inside Car in Kochi, Woman Among Four Accused Held.

The woman was found dead with a head injury. As per the reports, the accused, Manoj, on seeing her vulnerable, approached her and enquired if she was well. They struck up a conversation where she revealed that she fought with her husband. According to the police, the accused then proposed to her saying he is a good cook. He then tried to force himself on her, and when she objected, he allegedly assaulted her sexually. The accused then banged her head on the wall, killing her. MP Shocker: Uncle Rapes, Kills Minor Girl in Narmadapuram, Throws Body in Forest; Arrested.

Police investigation revealed that Manoj later strangled her with her dupatta. The accused also inserted the handle of a floor wiper into the victim's private parts. The body of the woman was first found by a local who then informed the police. Over the next few days, cops tried to confirm the woman's identity. Cops spotted the accused in a CCTV footage wherein he was seen walking in a hurry. After weeks of manhunt, he was nabbed while trying to sneak into Nepal.

