New Delhi, January 26: The Indian airlines may suffer as a result of the US aviation regulator's decision to limit the production of the divisive Boeing 737 Max. Hundreds of different models of the plane have already been ordered by Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air. Following a near-catastrophic panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines aircraft three weeks ago, Boeing is coming under increased scrutiny for its quality control procedures. Thankfully, the plane made a safe landing and the passengers only suffered minor injuries. However, the fallout has made people and various authorities pay closer attention to Boeing's production methods.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident on January 5 came after months of minor issues with the same kind of aircraft. The Alaska Airlines incident is Boeing's most significant operational issue since two 737 MAX 8 disasters in 2018 and 2019 left 346 people dead and forced the plane to be grounded for an extended period of time. Alaska Airlines Incident: DGCA Confirms Satisfactory Operational Checks on Boeing 737 Max Aircrafts in India.

Boeing cannot increase manufacturing of the contentious aircraft until it gets its act together, according to a recent decision by the Federal Aviation Administration, the US aviation regulator. A recent statement by the FAA reads, "We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved."

The statement presents a noteworthy obstacle for Indian carriers, such as Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, which have together placed orders for several Boeing 737 Max models. US FAA Grounds Certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 Planes for Immediate Inspections After Alaska Airlines Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air.

As part of a $70 billion agreement struck last year, Air India Express has orders for 181 737 Max aircraft, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet have orders for 204 and 142 Max aircraft, respectively. All Boeing 737 Max aircraft operating in India have previously undergone inspection by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which has expressed concerns about safety. Although the precise effects of the FAA's ruling on Indian airlines are yet unknown, it may have an effect on Boeing's intentions to start a new 737 Max production line.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2024 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).