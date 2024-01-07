The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States has temporarily grounded certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for immediate inspections. The development comes in the wake of an incident where a window panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight and made an emergency landing at Portland airport. On Saturday, January 6, an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the window of the aircraft blew out. A video of the alleged incident had also gone viral on social media. Alaska Airlines Incident: United Airlines Preparing to Ground Dozens of Its Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes for Inspection.

FAA Grounds Boeing MAX Planes

BREAKING: The FAA temporarily grounds certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for immediate inspections after a section of an Alaska Airlines plane detached mid-flight — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2024

Alaska Airlines Makes Emergency Landing

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon ⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

