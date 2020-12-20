Hamirpur, Dec 20: A 16-year-old boy has been detained by police for allegedly raping his five-year-old niece in the Kotwali police station area of Hamirpur district.

Superintendent of Police, Narendra Kumar Singh, said, "On Saturday afternoon, the five-year-old girl was playing at the door of her house, when her 16-year-old uncle, on the pretext of giving her a biscuit, took her to his house and allegedly raped her. After the incident, the girl came out crying from the house of the accused, and narrated the entire incident to her mother." Balrampur Gangrape: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped by 2 Men in UP Dies, Accused Held.

Based on the complaint lodged by the family of the girl, a case has been registered against the minor accused under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and further investigations are on.

