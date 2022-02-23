Lucknow, February 22: The first voter of the day, first-time female voter and presiding officer of the polling booth number 175 Cantt in Lucknow on Wednesday planted a 'Mat Vriksha' (sapling) each as part of a unique plantation drive.

After casting their vote for the fourth phase of the Assembly elections, a 90-year-old male, an 18-year-old first-time voter girl and the presiding officer of the green booth at AP Sen Memorial Girls PG College in Charbagh planted a sapling each in the campus, the photos of which were released by the Election Commission of India. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Aditi Singh to Asha Singh, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 4 of UP Polls.

While the electricity supply to the booth is solar power based, the voters are being ferried in electric cart vehicles and drinking water served in traditional earthen pitcher and 'kulhad'. The district forest department has also ensured that the approach road looks greener by decorating it with vertical wall gardens. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 4 Live Updates: Polling Underway, UP Records 49.89% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM.

Besides others, voting is also underway in Lakhimpur Kheri, which witnessed protests against the BJP government and MoS Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra after four farmers, two BJP workers and a journalist were killed on October 3 last year during farmers' protest.

The fourth phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

