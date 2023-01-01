Bareilly, January 1: In an unfortunate incident, a youth lost his life while trying to win a bet of Rs 500 by swimming across a pond at a village in Budaun on Friday evening. This incident took place in Saidpur village under the limits of the Wazirganj police station. The 18-year-old took up the challenge by his friends' and jumped into the pond without knowing how to swim.

According to a report in TOI, Mohammed Dilshad had gone to meet his friends near the village pond with his younger brother Faizan. While chatting next to a bonfire, one of them challenged the friends to swim across the pond. Dilshad and his friend Shadab accepted the bet of Rs 500 and removed their clothes to jump. However, later Shadab changed his mind but Dilshad jumped in and drowned.

Police were immediately informed by locals residents and police launched a rescue operation. The body was recovered after an hour-long rescue operation.

Circle officer Pawan Kumar said that Dilshad jumped into the pond to win a bet despite not knowing how to swim. The water was ice cold as the temperature was nearly 9 degrees Celsius. We have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses and family members. No complaint has been lodged by the victim's family in this case so far.

Dilshad used to work in Vapi district of Gujarat and had come home to meet the family on the New Year. He was supposed to return to work on Sunday.

