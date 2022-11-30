Muzaffarnagar, Nov 30: A 25-year-old software engineer broke all traditions when she sat on a horse drawn carriage and rode to her groom's residence.

A video of the ceremony is now being widely shared on social media.

The bride, Simran, dressed up as the groom, wore a turban and went along with her family and friends for the marriage ritual. Uttar Pradesh: Five Persons Arrested for Riding on a Single Motorcycle in Moradabad; Video Goes Viral.

Watch bride from UP's Muzaffarnagar rides on a horse to reach the groom's house:

#Watch: A 25-year-old bride from #Muzaffarnagar dressed up as the groom, rode a mare to perform ‘ghurchari’ and hit the road with her family and friends for her marriage ritual #genderbender #UttarPradesh #Muzaffarnagar #trendingvideos pic.twitter.com/0dU7awSlcp — HT City (@htcity) November 30, 2022

Simran said, "It is a common ritual here that the groom usually rides a horse. Today, the bride is on the horse. I have never been treated like a daughter. My family always supported me. They wanted to send out a message of encouragement to all those girls who think they are not as good as boys."

Simran had returned from the UAE about two months back after working there for nearly two years. The wedding was held on Monday. Karnataka: Man Suffering From Psychiatric Disorder Swallows 187 Coins, Saved.

The bride is the only child of Pintu Chaudhary, who is a farmer. Simran married Dushyant Chaudhary, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand. Dushyant is a petroleum engineer.

