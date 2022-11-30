In a bizarre incident that happened in Karnataka, a 58-year-old man had 187 coins removed from his stomach. The man has been suffering from severe stomach ache and vomiting. The doctor discovered that the patient's stomach contained coins after performing tests like an endoscopy. Rajasthan: 63 Coins Removed From 36-Year-Old Man’s Stomach in Jodhpur.

Doctors Remove 187 Coins from Man's Stomach:

"He was suffering from a psychiatric disorder & had been swallowing coins for the last 2-3 months. He came to the hospital complaining of vomiting and abdominal discomfort,” says Dr Eshwar Kalaburgi, one of the doctors who performed the surgery. — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

