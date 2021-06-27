Banda, June 27: A minor mentally-challenged girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped here, police said on Sunday. The 12-year-old victim had gone to a marriage function Thursday night, from where she went missing. She was found in an unconscious condition here Friday night, SHO, Kotwali Police Station, Bhaskar Mishra said.

Citing a complaint lodged in this regard, he said two unidentified men abducted the girl, and then raped her. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Returning from School Gangraped in Gonda.

The officer said rape was confirmed in the medical report of the girl. Mishra added that a case of abduction and gang-rape has been registered against the unidentified culprits and efforts are on to arrest them.