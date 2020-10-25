Fatehpur, October 25: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a village in the Khaga area of Fatehpur district.

Khaga station house officer (SHO) RK Singh said, "An FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint against a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped the girl. We have detained the accused."

The girl was playing near her house when the accused took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, the family members alleged. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped in Banda While She Was Returning Home After Watching Ram Leela.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 2 p.m on Saturday and the locals tried to settle the matter but, later, the family members of the victim informed the police about it.

The FIR was lodged on the charges of rape (section 376 of the IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

