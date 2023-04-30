Rajkot, April 30: Crimes against women continue to surface. In a recent incident reported from Gujarat’s Rajkot, a 23-year-old woman, working as a telecaller at a spa in a posh area of Rajkot was mercilessly assaulted by a sanitary worker after she refused to have sex with him. After the incident, the woman lodged a complaint against accused Yogesh Jandaliya.

TOI reported that the woman complained to the cops that she worked in a spa on Amin Marg. She alleged that Jandaliya had been harassing her for the past few days by passing lewd comments and demanding sex from her. The woman is a resident of Raiya road and lives with her husband their. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Denied Sex Twice in One Night, Man Strangles Wife To Death, Dumps Body in Polythene Bag in Amroha.

The woman in her complaint stated that when the accused once again demanded sex, the woman not only snubbed him but also categorically refused and rebuked him on Friday. This angered the accused who went outside and returned with an iron pipe and hit her on the head. He also thrashed the woman’s hands, legs, and back. Chennai Shocker: Man Kills Wife for Denying Sex, Given Lesser Jail Term by Court Citing ‘Sudden Provocation’.

The accused fled from the spot when the woman started screaming. The victim called her husband who took her to a hospital where she was admitted to the emergency department. She registered the police complaint soon after gaining consciousness.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the police booked Jandaliya under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 307, 326 and 354. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).