Lucknow, February 4: The cybercrime investigation team of Lucknow Police has arrested a Nigerian national for defrauding a retired IES (Indian Economic Services) officer of Rs 83 lakh. The scam involved falsely promising him a franchise of a well-known pharmaceutical company in the UK. The accused was arrested in Delhi.

The arrested accused, identified as Lavsum Imesovam Chinagorom Maxwell, 38, presented himself as a senior representative of the company. He duped the retired officer by soliciting funds under the guise of registration fees and the procurement of raw materials for the company.

“The IES officer got enticed by the seemingly lucrative deal. The accused used a photo of a female and her name as his identification on Facebook and Instagram,” said Amit Kumawat, assistant commissioner of police, Gomti Nagar. Kumawat further said that the accused had been residing in India for the past eight years. His Visa has expired.

