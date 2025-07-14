Lucknow, July 14: At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in 24 hours till Sunday evening, according to an official statement. The fatalities, reported between 8 pm on Saturday and 8 pm on Sunday, were attributed to lightning strikes, drowning incidents, and snake bites, it said.

While two people died due to a lightning strike in Gorakhpur, one each died in similar incidents in Jaunpur, Raebareli, Chandauli, Kushinagar and Kanpur dehat, it said. India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh; Torrential Rains Expected in Several States.

Waterlogging in Varanasi

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in parts of Varanasi. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/PO4yIRGOvE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025

Two people drowned in Chitrakoot and one in Banda, the statement said, adding that snake bite claimed two lives in Ghazipur and one each in Chandauli and Pratapgarh. Due compensation will be given to the victims, it said.