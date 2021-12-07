Uttar Pradesh, December 7: A horrifying incident has come to the light from Muzaffarnagar where 17 schoolgirls studying in class 10 were allegedly molested by the two school owners after being served food laced with sedatives on November 18. Reportedly, they were called to the school and asked to stay overnight on the pretext of practical exams which were held in another school. The girls were then molested by the two men and were allowed to go home the next day.

As per the report published by the TOI, the police have booked two men, the owner of the school where the girls study and the owner of the school where the incident took place. Both the accused school owners have been booked by the police under the relevant sections of the IPC Act and the POCSO Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Held Captive, Raped for 3 Days in Muzaffarnagar.

The parents of the girls said that they were trying to get the complaint registered but the police did not pay attention. As per the reports, the parents of two of the victims later approached the Purqazi MLA Pramod Utwal for help, who then contacted SSP Abhishek Yadav and asked to initiate an inquiry. Following this, a probe was launched in the matter. Subsequently, the station house officer of the Purqazi police station has been suspended.

Reportedly, the principal of the school had told the parents that the students have to stay overnight in the school for the back-to-back practical exams. While the parent of the girls said that they had sent their daughters in good faith, regardless of no female supervisors were present. A parent of the victim girl stated that the principal did not ask the male students to stay back. There were 14 boys in the same class but only girls were made to stay. Punjab Shocker: Girl Allegedly Gangraped in Ludhiana, 2 Accused Arrested.

As per the police, The SHO of the Purqazi police station has been suspended for negligence on the duty. The two accused have been booked under sections 328, 354, 506, and the relevant sections Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).