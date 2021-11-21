Muzaffarnagar, November 21: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly held captive by a man, beaten up and raped for three days here. According to the complaint lodged by the woman with the police on Sunday, she was forcibly taken to a hotel by the man where she was made to consume beverages laced with sedatives and raped for three days.

The woman also alleged that the accused beat her up whenever she tried to defend herself. The police said that the woman and the man were known to each other. Telangana Shocker: Minor Girl Dies by Suicide After Delivering Baby; Rape Case Registered.

The accused, identified as Rahul Verma, is absconding. Police said the woman has been sent for medical examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2021 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).