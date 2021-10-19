Chandigarh, October 19: In a yet another incident of crime against women, a girl was allegedly gangraped by three men, including a minor, after being sedated on Sunday evening in Punjab's Ludhiana. The incident took place while the victim had gone to the fields to collect fodder for the cattle. Report informs that the two of the accused have been arrested by the police, while the accused minor is still to be tracked down. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The victim and her mother reportedly went to the fields to fetch the fodder for their cattle. The victim left for her home with a bundle of cattle, however the girl was later found lying unconscious in the fields, the mother of the victim said as reported by the Hindustan Times. The girl was rushed to the hospital. On regaining consciousness, she narrated the ordeal, following which a case was filed and an investigation was launched. Punjab Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Ludhiana; Case Registered.

SI Santokh Singh said that as per the victim, the accused intercepted and overpowered her in the fields. They poured liquor into her mouth and gangraped her when she was in a stupor, as reported by the HT. The police have arrested two accused, identified as Gurinder Singh and Yadwinder Singh, in this regard while the third one, who is reportedly a minor, is still on the run.

A similar incident was reported from Ludhiana in August this year. A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in New Bhagwan Nagar on August 11. The incident reportedly took place when the minor victim was alone at home. A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).